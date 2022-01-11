Myrtle Gilley Wright
March 1, 1926 - January 8, 2022
Mrs. Myrtle Gilley Wright, age 95, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Landmark Center in Stuart. She was born in Patrick County on March 1, 1926 to the late Harbour Gilley and Alice Spencer Gilley.
She was married to the late George Akers Wright. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Nora Lee Wright; three sisters, Pauline Gilley Shelton, Madeline Gilley Adams, Marie Gilley; and two brothers, John Albert Gilley, and an infant brother.
Mrs. Wright was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and retired from Fieldcrest Mills. She enjoyed all kinds of needlework and did beautiful crochet work.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, George Larry Wright (Gail); two grandchildren, Kristopher G. Wright and Katie W. McElroy; three great-grandchildren, Colin and Avery Wright, London McElroy; and a sister, Dollie McNabb.
A graveside service for Mrs. Wright will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. Friends may come by Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 12 until 5 p.m. to pay their final respects to Myrtle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 4432 Pleasant View Drive, Patrick Springs, VA 24133.
Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Wright family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
The family of Mrs. Wright would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers at The Landmark Center and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 11, 2022.