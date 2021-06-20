Nancy Gilley Griffin Biggs
June 19, 2021
Nancy Gilley Griffin Biggs of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
She was born in Patrick County, Virginia to the late Jeff Gilley and Emma Craig Gilley. Nancy was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lowell Griffin; a sister, Sarah G. Holliman; and brothers, William 'Bill" Gilley and Harbour Gilley.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert 'Bob" Biggs; one son, Barry Griffin and his wife, Debbie; stepson, Bobby Biggs and his wife, Sherry; a step granddaughter; two step grandsons; three step great-granddaughters; two sisters, Lois G. Turner and Carlyne G. Bondurant; and one brother, Hamon Gilley.
She retired from E.I. DuPont in Martinsville, Va. She was a member of the Melrose Baptist Church and the Grace Sunday School Class, which she loved and cherished.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Melrose Baptist Church Building Fund, 3520 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 20, 2021.