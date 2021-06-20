Menu
Nancy Gilley Griffin Biggs
Nancy Gilley Griffin Biggs

June 19, 2021

Nancy Gilley Griffin Biggs of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

She was born in Patrick County, Virginia to the late Jeff Gilley and Emma Craig Gilley. Nancy was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lowell Griffin; a sister, Sarah G. Holliman; and brothers, William 'Bill" Gilley and Harbour Gilley.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert 'Bob" Biggs; one son, Barry Griffin and his wife, Debbie; stepson, Bobby Biggs and his wife, Sherry; a step granddaughter; two step grandsons; three step great-granddaughters; two sisters, Lois G. Turner and Carlyne G. Bondurant; and one brother, Hamon Gilley.

She retired from E.I. DuPont in Martinsville, Va. She was a member of the Melrose Baptist Church and the Grace Sunday School Class, which she loved and cherished.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Melrose Baptist Church Building Fund, 3520 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Jun
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Jun
22
Interment
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
Martinsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It always saddens me to hear someone I once knew is gone. The years go by so fast and I often think of past days and people I knew but we all go in different directions so there isn´t much contact. Growing up in Nettle Ridge in Patrick County I rode the school bus to HRMS with Nancy and her twin brothers Hamon and Harbour and always enjoyed time with them. A Patrick friend Jimmy Hodges and I stayed in touch over the years and he kept me informed of anyone from Patrick County he encountered and among these were Roanoke friends Nancy and Robert. Sadly Jimmy left us a couple of years ago so I don´t get much Patrick news anymore. Please know all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. Nancy was a really nice school friend and I´ll always remember her.
Margery Boaz Dull
School
June 23, 2021
Barry I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. I never met her but I'm sure she was a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with u and your family at this time. I always enjoyed waiting on u and Debbie at Crouchs.
Mary moran
Friend
June 20, 2021
