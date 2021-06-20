It always saddens me to hear someone I once knew is gone. The years go by so fast and I often think of past days and people I knew but we all go in different directions so there isn´t much contact. Growing up in Nettle Ridge in Patrick County I rode the school bus to HRMS with Nancy and her twin brothers Hamon and Harbour and always enjoyed time with them. A Patrick friend Jimmy Hodges and I stayed in touch over the years and he kept me informed of anyone from Patrick County he encountered and among these were Roanoke friends Nancy and Robert. Sadly Jimmy left us a couple of years ago so I don´t get much Patrick news anymore. Please know all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. Nancy was a really nice school friend and I´ll always remember her.

Margery Boaz Dull School June 23, 2021