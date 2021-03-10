Nancy Helms Canupp
February 20, 1932 - March 9, 2021
Nancy Helms Canupp, 89, of Martinsville passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born in Martinsville on February 20, 1932 to the late Mathis Helms and Emma Helms.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Canupp Jr.; two brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her sons, David and Edward Canupp; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; grand pups, Maggie and Blondie.
Mrs. Canupp was a long-time active member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville where she sung in the choir. She volunteered with Memorial Hospital Hospice for over 20 years and she enjoyed painting china.
An entombment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Henry Memorial Burial Park and will be officiated by Reverend Stan Heiser of Charlotte, N.C.
In lieu of flowers or food, memorials may be made to the Bassett Historical Society, First Baptist Church of Martinsville or the local SPCA.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.