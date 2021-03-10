Menu
Nancy Helms Canupp
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Nancy Helms Canupp

February 20, 1932 - March 9, 2021

Nancy Helms Canupp, 89, of Martinsville passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born in Martinsville on February 20, 1932 to the late Mathis Helms and Emma Helms.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Canupp Jr.; two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her sons, David and Edward Canupp; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; grand pups, Maggie and Blondie.

Mrs. Canupp was a long-time active member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville where she sung in the choir. She volunteered with Memorial Hospital Hospice for over 20 years and she enjoyed painting china.

An entombment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Henry Memorial Burial Park and will be officiated by Reverend Stan Heiser of Charlotte, N.C.

In lieu of flowers or food, memorials may be made to the Bassett Historical Society, First Baptist Church of Martinsville or the local SPCA.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Entombment
2:00p.m.
Henry Memorial Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I know that this will be difficult time for you and the family. Know that prayers and support are all around you. I loved singing next to Nancy In the church choir for so many years. She was so thoughtful and understnading of others. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to help.
Karen Doss
March 13, 2021
Ed & David, So Sorry to hear about Aunt Nancy. We know she will be dearly missed. Just wanted to let you both know that you are in our hearts and in our prayers.
Tommy, Pam, Marie Canupp
March 12, 2021
