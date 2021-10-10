Menu
Nancy Bocock Epling
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Nancy Bocock Epling

March 20, 1933 - October 7, 2021

Nancy Bocock Epling, 88, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born March 20, 1933 in Henry County to Peter Franklin Bocock and Mary Campbell Bocock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Haskel Epling; daughter, Donna Few; grandson, Cameran Lee Few; sisters, Helen B. Ferguson, Mary Ernestine Bocock, Evelyn Bocock Belcher and Edna Bocock Campbell; and brother, Ray Franklin Bocock.

She is survived by her son, Randy Allen Epling (Ginger); son-in-law, Tim Few; granddaughters, Jaime Few Whitlow (John), Stacy Few Peters (JD); grandson, Brent Alexander Epling (Abigail); great-grandsons, Mason and Eli Whitlow, Luke Peters; great-granddaughters, Lyra Peters and Caroline Whitlow; sister-in-law, Marjorie Richards; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Epling was a graduate of Martinsville High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Ridgeway. She worked for Central Telephone and at Dupont. She was also a very devoted 30 years volunteer with the American Red Cross.

A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and will be officiated by Minister Eric Winn. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, C/O Donna Few Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1124, Martinsville, VA. 24114.

The family is very appreciative of the exceptional and compassionate care provided to Mrs. Epling by Connie Manley and Regina Hairston and their staff at Figsboro Adult Care.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McKee-Stone Funeral Home
VA
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McKee-Stone Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
