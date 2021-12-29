Nancy Miles Flanagan
Nancy Miles Flanagan, 90, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born on March 22, 1931, in Martinsville, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, James B Flanagan Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Flanagan and Beth's life mate, Michael Battiste; and sister-in-law, Virginia Wallace.
Nancy was a loving wife, devoted mother, cherished sister, caring daughter, generous friend and role model for strong women everywhere. Her passion in life was taking care of other people from her family to a stranger she had just met. She was truly interested in listening to other people's stories.
A graveside service will be held at 11 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Lawson Cemetery in Eden, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, 824 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 29, 2021.