Nancy Cassell Havens
March 5, 2021
Nancy Cassell Havens, 76, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Stanleytown Health & Rehab. Nancy was the daughter of Charles Eddison Cassell and Becky Gilley Cassell.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lloyd Havens; brothers, David Cassell, and Doug Cassell.
Nancy was retired after 20 plus years from American Standard Builders. Nancy was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Nancy loved to cook and prepared many meals for her church family, and people especially loved her desserts, especially her Buttermilk Pie.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Linda Havens Fritter (Jay); sons, Michael Havens, Gwyn Havens; seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Hancock, Frances Mason, and Jean Fretwell; brothers, Elwood Cassell and Roger Cassell.
Visitation will be held on March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with her funeral following at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway Virginia.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.