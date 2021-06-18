Nancy Helen Blankenship Hillsman



June 11, 2021



Nancy Helen Blankenship Hillsman, age 62, passed away in Durham, N.C., on Friday, June 11, 2011. Born and raised in Martinsville, Virginia, Nancy graduated from Laurel Park High School in Martinsville in 1977, then earned a B.A. from King College (now King University) in Bristol, Tennessee, in 1981. She later earned her Master of Library Sciences degree from North Carolina Central University in 2014.



A long-term resident of Durham, North Carolina, Nancy worked in several departments at Duke University from the 1980s, most recently with the Office of Corporate and Foundation Relations, retiring in December 2020 from her last position as Assistant Director of Research and Stewardship in Foundation Relations.



A founding member of the Peace Covenant Church of the Brethren in Durham, she served the church in many capacities, most recently as treasurer.



She was predeceased by her mother, Carlene Thomason Blankenship and her father, Roosevelt Blankenship. She is survived by husband, Philip Hillsman; son, David Hillsman; daughter, Amy Hillsman Pearce; and a sister, Delia Blankenship Olson.



A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Hudson Funeral Home in Durham. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, also at Hudson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Peace Covenant Church of the Brethren, 601 East NC 54, Durham, NC 27713.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 18, 2021.