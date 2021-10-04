Menu
Nancy Lou Wolcott Hiltwine
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Nancy Lou Wolcott Hiltwine

Nancy Lou Wolcott Hiltwine, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Hiltwine, and is survived by her children, Keith W. Hiltwine and wife, Judy of Danville, Va., Sheryl L. Hiltwine Angeloni and husband, John of Gladwyne, Pa., Craig D. Hiltwine and wife, Debbie of Sterling, Va., Scott R. Hiltwine and wife, Audre of Denver, Colo., along with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her loving and sharing personality, as well as using her Registered Nurse training to offer advice & help to anyone needing it.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to the charity of your choice, in memory of Nancy L. Hiltwine

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hiltwine/Angeloni family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 4, 2021.
