Nancy Lee Adkins Wyatt
June 30, 1934 - November 2, 2020
Nancy Lee Adkins Wyatt, 86, of Collinsville, Va. transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. She fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. She was born on June 30, 1934 to the late Thomas Samuel Adkins and Mary Lee Ingram Adkins in Bassett, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Vernon Thomas Wyatt, in 2005; five brothers, Ralph, Thomas, Gene, Bobby and Jimmy Adkins; and three sisters, Frances Mason, Lucille Wright, and Inez Via.
Nancy lived her entire life in Henry County. She attended Bassett High School. She dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She retired from E. I. DuPont in Martinsville after working for 30 years.
Nancy and Vernon were blessed with four children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Survivors include Michael Vernon Wyatt (Anita) of Bassett, Jerry Thomas Wyatt (Paula) of Collinsville, Robin Wyatt Campbell of Martinsville and Nancy Wyatt Kennett (Tracy) of Fieldale. In addition, she has four grandchildren, Christopher Thomas Wyatt of Collinsville, Joseph Alphonzo Wyatt of Martinsville, Elizabeth "Beth" Wyatt Marlowe (Josh) of Bassett and Cole Wyatt Campbell of Martinsville. She has one great-granddaughter, Charlee Kate Wyatt and one surviving sister, Mary Jane Hall, of Fieldale.
Nancy lived a wonderful life and had many fun adventures. She loved to work and she loved to have fun. She enjoyed crafts, travel, theatre, music and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was a person who worked tirelessly to help others and was a caregiver for her husband and many neighbors. Nancy created an Angels of Hope Relay for Life team in memory of her husband in 2006 and it was named the top fundraising team in its first year of existence. Nancy enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army and visiting friends in the nursing homes weekly. She received the Caring for Others Award in 2017 from Woodmen of the World. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. During her final days, she expressed many times how thankful she was for the life she had been blessed to live.
Nancy attended and was a charter member of Traditional Christian Church. She was a member of the Ladies Wings Group.
The family would like to express our immense gratitude to the caregivers, Annetta Cooper, Priscilla Keen and Norma Cooper. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Carilion Hospice in Rocky Mount. We are forever grateful for the loving care you provided to our mother.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor Don Pruett officiating. Due to COVID19, all safety guidelines will be used. The burial will be private.
The family suggests the church of your choice or Hospice as the recipient of any memorial gifts.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wyatt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 4, 2020.