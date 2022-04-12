Menu
Nancy Turner Wagner
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Nancy Turner Wagner

April 27, 1941 - April 10, 2022

Nancy Violet Turner Wagner, age 80, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1941, a daughter of the late Leonard Jefferson and Ethel Frances Turner.

Also preceding her in death were her husband of 55 years, Charles David Wagner (married May 31, 1963). Surviving are her children, Jeff Wagner (Jackie) and Gerald Wagner (B.J.); grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Wagner; siblings, Myrtle Turner, George Turner (Sheila) and James Turner (Bonnie); several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, friend and Christian.

Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 with the Rev. Allen Cogar and the Rev. Roger Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Jeremiah Turner Family Cemetery located in Patrick County, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Ruritan Club. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Apr
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
