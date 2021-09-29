Nellie Margaret Gauldin Peters
July 30, 1942 - September 26, 2021
Nellie Margaret Gauldin Peters, 79, of Chatmoss Court Ext, Martinsville, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born on June 30, 1942, to the late Thomas George and Bessie Bray Gauldin Carter. She was a member of Mercy Crossing Church and retired from Tultex where she worked in payroll. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clay Peters and one brother, Bobby Gauldin.
Surviving are her son, Randy Peters and one sister, Mary Wright, and a host of church family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mercy Crossing Church with the Rev. Jimmy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mercy Crossing and other times at the home. Burial will be in the Roselawn Burial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.roselawnchapelfuneralhome.com
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 29, 2021.