Nellie Margaret Gauldin Peters
1942 - 2021
Nellie Margaret Gauldin Peters

July 30, 1942 - September 26, 2021

Nellie Margaret Gauldin Peters, 79, of Chatmoss Court Ext, Martinsville, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born on June 30, 1942, to the late Thomas George and Bessie Bray Gauldin Carter. She was a member of Mercy Crossing Church and retired from Tultex where she worked in payroll. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clay Peters and one brother, Bobby Gauldin.

Surviving are her son, Randy Peters and one sister, Mary Wright, and a host of church family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mercy Crossing Church with the Rev. Jimmy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mercy Crossing and other times at the home. Burial will be in the Roselawn Burial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.roselawnchapelfuneralhome.com

Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heaven gained a beautiful Soul when Nell was called to Be an Angel .. To know her was to love her .. I will miss our little chats but I hold her Memories close to my heart. Rest in Peace
Joanne Powell
Friend
September 30, 2021
We were so sorry for your loss.prayers for the family.
Debbie Corns
September 29, 2021
Randy sorry loss of mom.Prayers
Bobby Scearce
Friend
September 29, 2021
