Nelson Paige Bishop
Nelson Paige Bishop, 71, of Middlesex, and formerly of Powhatan, was met in heaven by his parents, Nelson S. and Doris Taylor Bishop on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Price Bishop; son, Russell M. Bishop (Carolyn) of Powhatan; sister, Dr. Nancy B. Newton (David) of Alabama.
Paige was a retired Captain with the Henrico County Fire Department and a Chief Bailiff with Middlesex County.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Powhatan Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to an animal shelter of your choice, as Paige truly loved his fur friends
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 27, 2020.