Noah Dean Gilley
Noah Dean Gilley, 11, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020, at his home. Noah was born on July 15, 2009, the son of the Richard Dean Gilley and Sharon Rose Gallimore Gilley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Gilley; paternal grandparents, Ricky Dean Martin and Regina Allen; maternal grandmother, Janice Gallimore; and paternal great-grandfather, Thomas Allen.
In addition to his parents, Noah is survived by brothers, Jonathon Arthur (Jennifer) of Stuart, Michael Arthur of Martinsville, Chris Arthur of Martinsville, and Austin Gilley of Martinsville; sister, Addison Gilley of Bassett; stepmother, Kristy Barker; maternal grandparents, Elwood and Sabrina Gallimore; paternal great-grandmother, Mary Allen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Elwood Gallimore and Deacon Sherman Fields officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park in Bassett.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Gilley family.