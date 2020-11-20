Menu
Nora B. "Charlene" Smith
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Nora "Charlene" B. Smith

January 1, 1961 - November 17, 2020

Nora "Charlene" B. Smith, 59, of Fieldale, Va. passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1961, to the late Jerry William Gilbert and the late Betty Hatcher Gilbert.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 33 years; Bruce "Jay" Smith of Fieldale, Va.; daughters, Brittany Smith of Radford, Va. and Whittney Reid (Kevin) of Kernersville, N.C.; a son, Timothy Bryant of Fieldale. She has a grandchild, Adalyn Reid; a sister, Sharon Gilbert of Fieldale and a brother, James "Jay" Gilbert of Fieldale; a sister-in-law, Hilda Hollandsworth of Ocala, Florida; a brother-in-law, Earl D. Smith of Martinsville; two nieces, Susan Fulcher, Cierra Gilbert and one nephew, Jacob Gilbert, all of Fieldale.

Mrs. Smith graduated with an Associates Degree and was employed as a CMA of Martinsville.

Charlene enjoyed spending time with her daughters and her granddaughter. She also enjoyed going on trips with her co-workers.

A service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services in Martinsville, Virginia with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. There will be a Visitation on Friday evening, November 20, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 20, 2020.
Our hearts are shattered over the loss of Charlene. She will be remembered for her kindness and caring heart she had for others. She Always greeted us with a smile, asking, "How are you today Mr. Powell". She Really meant that! She always took an interest in his health and well being. It will not be the same without you Charlene! Praying for comfort and peace for your loved ones.
Joanne and Lloyd Powell
November 19, 2020