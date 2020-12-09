Nora Lee Gravely Hodge
Nora Lee Gravely Hodge was called to the Kingdom of God and departed this earth on December 5, 2020, at the blessed age of 92.
Born and raised in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Theodore Roosevlet and Parthenia Eggleston Gravely, she was a steadfast member of the Leatherwood community, where she married her sweetheart, the late Herman H. Hodge, and worked at Leatherwood Elementary School until her retirement from the Henry County School system. Her hometown is also where she raised three devoted daughters, Arlene (Donald "Butch") Ingram of the city, Peggy (Melvin) Hairston of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Nora LaVern (Reginald) DeSett of Stafford, Virginia, who doted on her and revered her. Nora's legacy lives on in her grandchildren, Yvonne "Gidget" Ingram of Greensboro, N.C., Yolanda Michelle Hairston of Netanya, Israel, and Marques (Terry) Ingram of Charlotte, N.C.; along with her great-grandson, Gavin Ingram. Everyone, in addition to her progeny, called Nora, "Granny Noke," as she soon became the epitome of a sweet and special grandmother to everyone she met and greeted with her megawatt smile.
Nora Hodge enjoyed traveling, whether it be a road trip to visit her family across the United States, to cheer in the stands at a football game, sailing with her daughters on a cruise to make footprints on foreign sands, traipsing around Toronto, or laughing with Mickey Mouse at Disney World. She was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and would be glued to her television with enthusiasm to watch each game that she could when she was not busy in her fine flower gardens, singing along to music by The Whispers and Bobby Womack and her favorite gospel tune. She also enjoyed attending performances at the Barn Dinner Theater (which was her favorite way to spend a nice evening). Spry, popular, and busy, even after she surpassed ninety years of age, she enjoyed chatting with and visiting her friends, many of whom have been members of First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of the city. Mrs. Hodge was a past President of the choir, former member of the usher board, and was honored to be the Mother of the Church. Her devotion to God and doing good works for her community were paramount; she lived what she preached and set an example for countless people who were blessed to know her. She will be fondly remembered for her leadership and her unwavering faith that carried her all of the days of her life.
Nora was preceded in death by her siblings, Lessie Hodge; her twin sister, Thenia Hodge, Christine Hairston, and Everett Travis Gravely. She leaves siblings to mourn her death, Betty Jean (Charles) Gravely, Roosevelt Gravely Jr., and Darnell (Ernestine) Gravely; in addition to her sister-in-law and special friend, Doris Gravely. Among the mourners are a devoted niece/friend, Sarah Craighead and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her dear cousins, Ernestine Dodson, Mary Cahill, Louise Gravely, and Olivia Gravely. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Memorial Hospital of Martinsville, and the team at Mountain Valley Hospice.
Donations to honor her memory can be made to First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 67 Boondocks Road, Martinsville, VA 24112, or to Feed the Children (feedthechildren.org
).
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Gravely Family Cemetery in Martinsville, Va. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m at the funeral home. In accordance with the CDC guidelines, a face covering, and social distancing is required. The family will be receiving friends at the home, 70 Peverall Lane, Martinsville, VA 24112, any other time.
Hairston Funeral Home is serving the family, and flowers may be received in their care at 301 Fayette St., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.