Norman Henry Jacobs, 81, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Sovah Health Hospital in Martinsville. He was born on May 31, 1939, to the late Parker Wright Jacobs and the late Mary Tuck Jacobs. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Rudolph Jacobs.

Norman was a member of First Baptist of Collinsville. He was the Police Chief in Bassett from 1965 to 1966. He also worked at Stanleytown Police Department and later retired from Henry County Sheriff's department where he was employed from 1968 to 1996. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and The Henry County F.O.P. Norman enjoyed golf, fishing and being a Nascar racing spectator.

Norman is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Jacobs; nieces, June Woodall and Melinda Blanks; nephews, Daryl Jacobs and Randy Jacobs; and cousins, Bob Phillips, Darlene Blackstock and Dianne Shields.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Larry Cheek and Jerry Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Collinsville, P.O. Box 36, Collinsville, VA 24078, or the SPCA of Martinsville – Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Jacobs family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Collinsville
, Collinsville, Virginia
Oct
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Collinsville
, Collinsville, Virginia
Oct
3
Burial
Roselawn Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Joyce, You and your Family are in my thoughts and prayers during your time of loss.
Patsy Snyder
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr. Jacobs passing. I remember him from back in his days with the Bassett Police Department.
Bonnie Gardner
October 1, 2020
I knew him many years ago when he worked at bassett police. He was a very friendly and kind person .hem and his coworkers would come to Red And Maes to eat supper at my mom and dad restaurant. I was 12 years old he made a impression on me he will be missed . Ron Young and family
Ron Young
Friend
October 1, 2020
He was always the nicest man. Remember him from years back.
Shirley Price
September 30, 2020
Jake was a very likable person . He was my supervisor when I worked at Henry Country Sheriffs Office. He was very good to work for. I will always remember my friend and his wife Joyce who is very good person and has great personality. Prayers for her through this difficult time.
Jimmy and Audrey Nester
Friend
September 30, 2020
Thanks for the memories. Thank you for helping guide me to a career in Law Enforcement that I was also able to retire from. Prayers for your family, I know you are fishing with Jesus or watching old Nascar races. Until we meet again .
Prayers of comfort for the family
Dale Trotter
Dale Trotter
Friend
September 30, 2020
Norman was a pleasure in our Tuesday morning bible study class. He and Joyce were always so sweet and contributed to the class. God bless you, Joyce!
walt shaw
Friend
September 30, 2020
Jake was a great person and mentor to everyone in the department! Professional and caring spirit under every situation. RIP as you have earned your wings!
Clarence Monday
Friend
September 30, 2020
Hi, I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Jacobs passing. He worked with my father, Sink, on the police force. He was always such a nice man. I know he will be greatly missed. God bless you all. Renee C. Upchurch
Renee Upchurch
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020