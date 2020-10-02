Norman Henry Jacobs
May 31, 1939 - September 29, 2020
Norman Henry Jacobs, 81, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Sovah Health Hospital in Martinsville. He was born on May 31, 1939, to the late Parker Wright Jacobs and the late Mary Tuck Jacobs. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Rudolph Jacobs.
Norman was a member of First Baptist of Collinsville. He was the Police Chief in Bassett from 1965 to 1966. He also worked at Stanleytown Police Department and later retired from Henry County Sheriff's department where he was employed from 1968 to 1996. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and The Henry County F.O.P. Norman enjoyed golf, fishing and being a Nascar racing spectator.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Jacobs; nieces, June Woodall and Melinda Blanks; nephews, Daryl Jacobs and Randy Jacobs; and cousins, Bob Phillips, Darlene Blackstock and Dianne Shields.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Larry Cheek and Jerry Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Collinsville, P.O. Box 36, Collinsville, VA 24078, or the SPCA of Martinsville – Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Jacobs family.