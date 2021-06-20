Oliver McKinley Thurman
Oliver McKinley Thurman transitioned from this life to Heaven on June 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Carnice Thurman; mother, Odell Hall Odell; stepmother, Bea Thurman; and his brother, Pete Thurman.
He is survived by his wife, Jane T. Thurman; his children, Kathy Roudabush, Chris Thurman, and April Kelly; brothers, Gerald and Tommy Thurman of Martinsville, Virginia; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and his namesake, Grant McKinley due December 1st. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Raiford, Fla.
Services will be held at Archer-Milton Funeral Home, Lake Butler, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. A private interment will be held at Crosby Lake Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home,14211 SR 100, Lake Butler, FL 32054, on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 2 until 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer-Milton Funeral Home, Lake Butler. 386-496-2008, www.archerfuneralhome.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 20, 2021.