Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ora Dell Hairston
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
903 Starling Avenue
Martinsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
11:00a.m.
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Ora Dell Hairston

Ora Dell Hairston, 101, of 2153 The Great Road, Fieldale, Va., transitioned on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the home of her caregiver.

She was born in Henry County, on April 23, 1920, a daughter of the late John and Lucy Johnson Hairston.

She was a retired domestic worker and was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she was the oldest member.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Harold Carelock, officiating. Burial will follow in the Robin Hairston Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home of a niece Joan Helms, 2153 The Great Road, Fieldale, Va., at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church
VA
Apr
22
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hines Funeral Svc Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.