Ora Dell Hairston



Ora Dell Hairston, 101, of 2153 The Great Road, Fieldale, Va., transitioned on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the home of her caregiver.



She was born in Henry County, on April 23, 1920, a daughter of the late John and Lucy Johnson Hairston.



She was a retired domestic worker and was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she was the oldest member.



She is survived by nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Harold Carelock, officiating. Burial will follow in the Robin Hairston Family Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the church one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home of a niece Joan Helms, 2153 The Great Road, Fieldale, Va., at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 22, 2022.