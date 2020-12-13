Oscar ""Al"" Alexander Stephens, Jr., 64 of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1956 to the late Oscar A. Stephens, Sr. and Lucille Sandra Harris Stephens who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Julian Stephens and Samuel Benton Stephens.
Mr. Stephens was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Carolyn Stone; and special niece, Harley Ratcliff of the residence.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Reverend Dr. Michael Hatfield officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Stephens family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2020.