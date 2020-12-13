Menu
Oscar Alexander "Al" Stephens Jr.
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Oscar ""Al"" Alexander Stephens, Jr., 64 of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1956 to the late Oscar A. Stephens, Sr. and Lucille Sandra Harris Stephens who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Julian Stephens and Samuel Benton Stephens.



Mr. Stephens was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Carolyn Stone; and special niece, Harley Ratcliff of the residence.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Reverend Dr. Michael Hatfield officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.



Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Stephens family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
We just learned today that you had passed away. We are so sorry we did not know or we would have been there for Sam. Words can´t explain how Mom, Allison, Archie and myself feel. Your family was our family even though we did not live there anymore. I am so glad for all the visits we had with your family when we would come up to see y´all. All the laughs we all had. We made so many memories when we lived there and all the visits after we moved. Sam I am so sorry for your loss. You are so special to my family. We love you very much! Julian and Al will always be in our hearts! We will always be family. Sending you much love and asking God to wrap you in his arms and ease your pain.
Charlotte Willis
January 12, 2021
A mother should not have to endure such loss. Sandra (Sam), you were like a part of my family years ago. My mom loved you and your boys. Our hearts are with you now.
Rita Lawrence
December 16, 2020
You were blessed with wonderful children and you have been a terrific mother. May God hold you in his arms until you are all together again.
Karen Agee
December 14, 2020
Lots Of Love And Prayers For You Carolyn And Family!!!
Carol Shevos
December 14, 2020
So sorry Aunt Bo. I can't imagine the void you feel right now My prayers and thoughts are with you. I love you
Katherine Meredith
December 13, 2020
God bless this family for their loss.
Danny Wood
December 13, 2020
I have known Al since I was a child. I have not seen him in years, but I remember him always being upbeat, smiling, making jokes, just generally bringing happiness with him always. Condolences to his fiancee' and all of his loved ones.
Johnna Oakes
December 13, 2020
Carolyn and family I am so sorry for your loss. We have known Al for many and use to have breakfast with him at Shoney´s many years ago. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May God bless you all. Jerry & Karen Tiller
Jerry & Karen Tiller
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results