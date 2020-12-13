We just learned today that you had passed away. We are so sorry we did not know or we would have been there for Sam. Words can´t explain how Mom, Allison, Archie and myself feel. Your family was our family even though we did not live there anymore. I am so glad for all the visits we had with your family when we would come up to see y´all. All the laughs we all had. We made so many memories when we lived there and all the visits after we moved. Sam I am so sorry for your loss. You are so special to my family. We love you very much! Julian and Al will always be in our hearts! We will always be family. Sending you much love and asking God to wrap you in his arms and ease your pain.

Charlotte Willis January 12, 2021