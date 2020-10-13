Pamela Griffith Hall
June 26, 1964 - October 11, 2020
Pamela Griffith Hall, 56, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her home. She was born in Martinsville, Va. on June 26, 1964 to the late Bonnie Hundley Griffith and Clifford Eugene Griffith.
She was a member of the Eagles Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Lee Cannon (Zeb); grandson, Jayden Asher Cannon; sisters, Wendy Donavant (Jeff) and Gina Rea-Sloggett (Tracey); boyfriend, Gregory Berry; and nieces and nephews, Ian Boyd, Elijah Boyd, and Hayley Rea.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hall family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 13, 2020.