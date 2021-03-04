Patricia Ann Merriman "Trish" Brogan
March 1, 2021
Patricia Ann Merriman "Trish" Brogan, 73, passed away peacefully under the care of her medical team and with family at Duke Hospital on Monday evening, March 1, 2021. Happy, healthy, and living life to the fullest until her final three weeks, she and her family were unaware of the brief battle with cancer to come.
The youngest daughter of George Dillard and Anna Barbour Merriman, Trish was intensely proud of who she was and how she was raised in Fieldale, Virginia, always carrying those values with her and imparting them to her kids and grandkids. She was a rock for her family throughout her years, with formidable strength and the attitude that every challenge was to be faced head-on because there was no other choice than to just keep going. After losing her husband and life-long love in 2019, she faced that challenge by embracing the good in life, loving the time she had to spend making memories with her grandkids on road trips and adventures, and even in her unexpected role as a part-time home-school teacher. Like so many things in life, this was just another case of her belief that "if someone else can do it, then so can I." While Trish will be dearly missed by many, her legacy will live on through the impact of her big personality and her big heart on all those that had the privilege to count her amongst their friends and family.
Mrs. Brogan was preceded in death by her parents, George Dillard Merriman and Anna Barbour Merriman, her husband, James Arnold "Arnie" Brogan and her brother, Jimmy Merriman.
Surviving are her three children, John Matthew Brogan (Karen Cole) of Cary, George Mark Brogan (Emily Brogan) of Durham, and Melody Brogan Nobles (Griff Nobles) of Hillsborough; two siblings, George Merriman and Susie Merriman Wootton; five grandchildren, Maci Brogan, Clara Brogan, Jackson Nobles, Wyatt Nobles and Brantley Nobles.
No formal services are planned at this time. The family will have a celebration of Mrs. Brogan's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The V Foundation online: v.org
or a charity of one's choice
.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2021.