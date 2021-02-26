Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. Poff Poole
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Patricia A. Poff Poole

Patricia A. Poff Poole was born on September 11, 1942, to Luyn H. Poff and Mae Hill Poff in Martinsville, Va.

She is survived by her husband, Hubert R. (Hugh) Poole of the home; a sister, Bonnie Brewer of Laurel Park; and a brother, Jerry D. Poff of Gainesville, Georgia. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Ronald Poff.

Pat graduated from Martinsville High School, Emmanuel College of Franklin Springs, Georgia and Averette College, Danville.

Pat taught school for 24 years, primarily at Snow Creek School in Franklin County, Virginia where she was loved and respected by everyone. She never complained one time of the drive between her home in Martinsville and Snow Creek.

Pat and her husband attended Trinity Friends Church for over 35 years before changing to Immanual Friends in Eden and Hillcrest Baptist in Horsepasture.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Jimmy Wood officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be in Roselawn Mausoleum.

Memorial gifts can be made to Emmanuel College, 181 Spring St., Franklin Springs, GA 30639.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Poole family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road , P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Mar
1
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road , P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Prayers for peace and comfort in the loss of your loved one, Pat.
Patsy S. McDaniel
February 28, 2021
She was a great teacher at Snow Creek Elementary. I had her In the second grade. She was a woman of class. You have my prayers
Kennitha Cook
February 27, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I remember her as a classy lady. Always dressed to impress and a friendly smile. Prayers for you all.
Wayne and Ressie Brewer
February 26, 2021
I deeply saddened by your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pamela Anglin
February 26, 2021
Deepest sympathy extended to the family. I am so sorry for your loss . Pat was such a sweet special person. I know she will be greatly missed !! Praying for you and your family . Look to God for strength!!
Cassandra Dandridge
February 26, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, your family is in our prayers. Love and blessing to each of you!
Mrs. Joyce Walker
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results