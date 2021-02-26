Patricia A. Poff Poole
Patricia A. Poff Poole was born on September 11, 1942, to Luyn H. Poff and Mae Hill Poff in Martinsville, Va.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert R. (Hugh) Poole of the home; a sister, Bonnie Brewer of Laurel Park; and a brother, Jerry D. Poff of Gainesville, Georgia. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Ronald Poff.
Pat graduated from Martinsville High School, Emmanuel College of Franklin Springs, Georgia and Averette College, Danville.
Pat taught school for 24 years, primarily at Snow Creek School in Franklin County, Virginia where she was loved and respected by everyone. She never complained one time of the drive between her home in Martinsville and Snow Creek.
Pat and her husband attended Trinity Friends Church for over 35 years before changing to Immanual Friends in Eden and Hillcrest Baptist in Horsepasture.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Jimmy Wood officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be in Roselawn Mausoleum.
Memorial gifts can be made to Emmanuel College, 181 Spring St., Franklin Springs, GA 30639.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Poole family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2021.