Patrick Henry Hutts



Pat unexpectedly joined his family in Heaven on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Va., on July 20, 1938, to Frances Tutwiler Hutts and Daniel P. Hutts. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Scott, Rachel Driskill, and May Jane Hosp, and by brothers, Pete and Danny Hutts.



Survivors include his beloved daughter, Paige Lyon; son-in-law, Craig, and grandson, Parrish, of Mebane, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Judy Hutts and Alice Hutts, numerous nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife, Sally Lou, who remained a close friend after their 47-year marriage.



Pat graduated from Jefferson High School, served in the U.S. Army, and attended National Business College, Roanoke, where he was a member of Alpha Phi fraternity and was voted Master Nationalite in 1961. He was employed by Allstate Insurance Co., first as an agent, then as a manager, for 37 years until retiring.



Pat was a member of Amvets, Eagles, and an Elks lifetime member. He enjoyed time with his family and friends, fishing, reading, and playing cards. He was a "piece of work," and will be greatly missed, especially by his spoiled rescue dog, Pookie.



As requested by the deceased, there will be no formal funeral services. Collins-McKee-Stone is handling the cremation. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date, when it is more safe to gather. Memorial donations to the SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112, will be very much appreciated.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 18, 2020.