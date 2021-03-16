To Thelma and Faye- I am so saddened to here of Pat’s passing. I have so many wonderful memories of her when we would have special trips with the women’s fellowship. She loved going to antique stores! She loved her family. I still have a beautiful silk scarf she gave me years ago. We had a lot of good talks about the Lord and his goodness! I’m know now she is reunited with her beloved Richard. My prayers for the whole family!

Vickie Hager Friend March 16, 2021