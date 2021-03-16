Menu
Patsy "Pat" Jones
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Patsy "Pat" Jones

Patsy "Pat" Jones, 80, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 19, 2021, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Buffalo Ridge Church of God of Prophecy cemetery with the Rev. Dan Schelling and David Naff.

A face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed due to Covid.

Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Jones family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
19
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Buffalo Ridge Church of God of Prophecy cemetery
VA
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brandie Watts
Grandchild
May 14, 2021
I miss and love you!!!
Brandie Watts
Grandchild
May 14, 2021
I know you're no longer sick and in pain, and for that I'm thankful for. But I'm going to miss you so much mommaw. This isn't goodbye, it's see you later! I love you!!!
Brandie Watts
Grandchild
March 18, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Michael Holland
Family
March 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patty Holland
Family
March 18, 2021
We extend to all of you,her family and Jerry especially our deepest sympathy. We had not seen Pat much in the last few years since her husband had passed away. They were good neighbors thru many years.We live just a few houses down the road from Pat. God bless and keep all of you in His care. Sammy& Bettye Fulcher
Samuel & Bettye Fulcher
Friend
March 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers are with all of the family and friends at this time.
Ronnie Young
Friend
March 17, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michelle Green
Family
March 17, 2021
To Thelma and Faye- I am so saddened to here of Pat’s passing. I have so many wonderful memories of her when we would have special trips with the women’s fellowship. She loved going to antique stores! She loved her family. I still have a beautiful silk scarf she gave me years ago. We had a lot of good talks about the Lord and his goodness! I’m know now she is reunited with her beloved Richard. My prayers for the whole family!
Vickie Hager
Friend
March 16, 2021
Faye, all of you are in our prayers Patsy was a wonderful friend glad she want have to suffer any longer.
John and Betty Wasoski
Friend
March 15, 2021
