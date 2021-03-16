Patsy "Pat" Jones
Patsy "Pat" Jones, 80, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 19, 2021, from 1 until 2:30 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Buffalo Ridge Church of God of Prophecy cemetery with the Rev. Dan Schelling and David Naff.
A face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed due to Covid.
Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Jones family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.