Sweet Peanut,

You surely will be missed. Where to start,

You certainly thought us all something for sure. Blessing you was too many. You out weighed many obstacles that where in front of you. Loved by your family never was unseen. Victory is yours my child hood neighbor & friend.

Thoughts an prayers to my nearest friend Rena, her family your life is forever changed.

Love,

Lisa Lawson Scott

Lisa Scott Neighbor October 8, 2020