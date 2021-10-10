Menu
Paul Frederick Wilshire
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Paul Frederick Wilshire

Paul Frederick Wilshire, 96, of Dunn, N.C. passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born on June 15, 1925, in Montbéliard, France to the late Leonard Frederick Wilshire and Charlotte Bourguin Frederick.

Mr. Wilshire was a 27-year Veteran EMCPO of the United States Navy. He was a retiree of E.I. DuPont in Martinsville, Va., and an avid Brittany lover. A Veterans Emblem and Diamond Jubilee Certificate holder of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina. A Shriner and a Lions Club international member.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Elva Turner Wilshire and his children, Catherine Brilla, Sharon Wilshire-Eshelmen, Debra Wilshire Blankenship, Kay Jones, and Paige Gregory; grandchildren, Jerri Lynn, Greg, Corey, Ryland, Joshua, Larisa, Jeremiah, Lucas, Logan, Justin, and Summer; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Emily, Peyton, Lauren, Ryder, Lavender, Elijah, Abigail, Emerson, Jackson, Claire, Lillian, and Maya.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with Minister Lee Ashley officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wilshire family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Norris Funeral Services
Martinsville, VA
Oct
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kay, very sorry to hear about your dad.
Greg Norton
October 16, 2021
