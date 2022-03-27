3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Pauline for several years at Walmart. She was such a sweet lady. I remember she would come in so early and make coffee in the break room and sit and eat her breakfast and read her book. Thoughts and prayers to her family, our coworkers and all of her friends and family.
Elizabeth Spence
Coworker
March 27, 2022
I’m so sorry for your loss. I was Pauline’s dental hygienist for many years, and always enjoyed talking to her when she came into the office. I thought a lot of her, and will miss her.