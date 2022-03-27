Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pauline Mullins
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Send Flowers
Pauline Mullins

Pauline Mullins, 79, of Bassett, passed away on March 24, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I worked with Pauline for several years at Walmart. She was such a sweet lady. I remember she would come in so early and make coffee in the break room and sit and eat her breakfast and read her book.
Thoughts and prayers to her family, our coworkers and all of her friends and family.
Elizabeth Spence
Coworker
March 27, 2022
I’m so sorry for your loss. I was Pauline’s dental hygienist for many years, and always enjoyed talking to her when she came into the office. I thought a lot of her, and will miss her.
Susan Shelton
Friend
March 26, 2022
such a sweet kind lady Walmart not the same
Johnny Minter
Friend
March 26, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results