Peggy Martin Atlas
December 30, 1925 - January 11, 2022
Peggy Martin Atlas, 96, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born on December 30, 1925 in Stoneville, North Carolina, to the late Henry G. Martin Sr. and Eva Wray Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Atlas; and brother, Henry Martin Jr.
Mrs. Atlas retired from the Greensboro City School System and Guilford County School System. She had been employed as a teacher's aide for 17 years. She had also been employed by the Martinsville Bulletin. She enjoyed doing crafts with children and went above her call of duty with the children. She loved reading health magazines.
She is survived by her niece, Pamela Cornelius (Gerald); and nephews, Mike Evans, Rick Martin and Doug Martin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Spring or Summer. Burial will be private.
Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 13, 2022.