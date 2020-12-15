Menu
Peggy Lawrence Upchurch Butler
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Peggy Lawrence Upchurch Butler

September 7, 1939 - December 9, 2020

ILLINOIS

Peggy Lawrence Upchurch Butler, 81, formerly of Martinsville, Virginia, left this earthly life on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home with the Reverend Ronnie Gurganus officiating. Interment followed in the Edwards-Upchurch Cemetery, Lambsburg, Va. Social distancing guidelines were observed and face coverings are required.

Peggy was born in Henry County, Virginia on September 7, 1939, to the late Reverend Robert Talmage "R.T." Lawrence and Doris Martin Lawrence. She was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School, and Patrick Henry Community College nursing program. She was a retired nurse. Peggy was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.

Peggy was a faithful Christian who devoted time in ministry to senior citizens as well to others who needed help. Peggy loved the Lord and her family. She will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Margaret Dalton Lawrence; husbands, Wayne Eugene Upchurch and Woodrow Butler.

Survivors include her children, Doug Upchurch, Tammy Williams, Robert Upchurch, and Tootie Brooks; brothers, Gerald Lawrence (Marie) and Michael Lawrence (June); sisters, Frances Ann Keyes (David) and Deborah Gurganus (Ronnie); and six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association,

Colonial Funeral Home of Madison, N.C. is serving the family.

Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 15, 2020.
