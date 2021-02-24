Menu
Peggy Joan Walker Martin
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Peggy Joan Walker Martin

July 9, 1937 - February 22, 2021

Peggy Joan Walker Martin, 83, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 9, 1937, in Stoneville, North Carolina, to the late Guy and Ada Fulp Walker.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She attended Mercy Crossing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy E. Martin; and an infant son.

Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughter, Teresa Nolen; sons, Barry and Randy Martin; sister, Paula Walker; brothers, Bobby and Charles Walker; grandchildren, Hunter Nolen and Megan Napier; and great-grandchildren, Liam Napier and Levi Napier.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Hagy officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Feb
25
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss
Doris Hale
February 24, 2021
