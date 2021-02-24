Peggy Joan Walker Martin
July 9, 1937 - February 22, 2021
Peggy Joan Walker Martin, 83, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 9, 1937, in Stoneville, North Carolina, to the late Guy and Ada Fulp Walker.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She attended Mercy Crossing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy E. Martin; and an infant son.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughter, Teresa Nolen; sons, Barry and Randy Martin; sister, Paula Walker; brothers, Bobby and Charles Walker; grandchildren, Hunter Nolen and Megan Napier; and great-grandchildren, Liam Napier and Levi Napier.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Hagy officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2021.