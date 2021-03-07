Peggy Carter Price
April 30, 1934 - March 5, 2021
Peggy Carter Price, 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1934. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Swanson Carter; her second husband, Horace J. Price; and son, Sanford Carter.
Mrs. Price was of the Baptist faith and had worked as a convenience store clerk.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Durham of Martinsville, Va.; son, Robert M. Carter of Martinsville, Va.; brother, Percy Shelor (Lucille) of Collinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Jonathan Durham and Benjamin Durham; and special friend, Shelia Hubbard of Fieldale, Va.
All services will be private.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Price family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2021.