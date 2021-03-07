Menu
Peggy Carter Price
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Peggy Carter Price

April 30, 1934 - March 5, 2021

Peggy Carter Price, 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1934. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Swanson Carter; her second husband, Horace J. Price; and son, Sanford Carter.

Mrs. Price was of the Baptist faith and had worked as a convenience store clerk.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Durham of Martinsville, Va.; son, Robert M. Carter of Martinsville, Va.; brother, Percy Shelor (Lucille) of Collinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Jonathan Durham and Benjamin Durham; and special friend, Shelia Hubbard of Fieldale, Va.

All services will be private.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Price family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
Rest in peace dear lady. Your mansion is an eternal home. Sing, dance and meet your loved ones. Signed,: MS. Margaret Parker, President Resident Council, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab. ,300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 PH:540-4839261
Rocky Mount Health and Rehab
March 10, 2021
I'm still at a loss for word, but so sorry for your loss. She knew I loved corn bread and she seemed to enjoy making it for me occasionally I'll never forget that.
Wallace
March 7, 2021
