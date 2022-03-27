Peggy Jean Simmons
September 30, 1951 - March 24, 2022
Peggy Jean Simmons, 70, of Eden, passed on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Heartland Living & Rehab in Greensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden with burial to follow at Compton Earles Family Cemetery in Axton, Va. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m., on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home. Family and friends will be received at other times at the home of Lisa Carter, 963 Harris St, Eden, NC 27288.
Peggy was born September 30, 1951, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Claude Leonard Simmons and Mabel Bray Simmons. She was a homemaker, dedicated to her family. Peggy was of the Baptist faith. She loved her fur babies.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Carter of Eden, N.C., Mark Carter of Dillwyn, Va., and Kathy Church of Bassett, Va.; grandchildren, Nathalie Littlejohn, Billy Ray Taylor, Claudia Church; great-grandchildren, Greyson Littlejohn and Emersyn Taylor; sisters, Edna Taylor (Alvin) of Axton, Va., and Donna Powell (Donald) of Cascade, Va.; and brother, David Simmons (Darlene) of Axton, Va.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Smith; and brothers, Kenneth Simmons and Coy Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pace of the Triad, 1471 East Cone Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2022.