Due to weather concerns the visitation for Peggy Marsh Teegen will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fort Trial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the church. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 6, 2022.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Former Bassett Printing Employee
Robert N HAIRSTON
Other
January 16, 2022
Was saddened to learn of Peggy's passing. I hold many memories of working with Peg and our special kids both at Mary Hunter and Stanleytown schools. I had a surprising call from Peggy a couple months ago and enjoyed hearin from her. She will be missed, but remembered for her love of life and others.