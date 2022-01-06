Menu
Peggy Marsh Teegan
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Peggy Marsh Teegan

Due to weather concerns the visitation for Peggy Marsh Teegen will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fort Trial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the church. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
VA
Jan
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
VA
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Former Bassett Printing Employee
Robert N HAIRSTON
Other
January 16, 2022
Was saddened to learn of Peggy's passing. I hold many memories of working with Peg and our special kids both at Mary Hunter and Stanleytown schools. I had a surprising call from Peggy a couple months ago and enjoyed hearin from her. She will be missed, but remembered for her love of life and others.
gloria Craig
January 6, 2022
