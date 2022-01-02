I have so many memories of Papa Bill and Mama Peggy from the very beginning of my pastoral service with Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. When we moved to Bassett, our daughter (Karen) was 3 years old. Jennifer was was only a few months old. For some reason Jennifer was very unsettled whenever we neared the church building (even at that young age.) Papa Bill was the one who could calm her when we were at the church house. Mama Peggy was so proud that her "Bill" was the "calming presence" for Jennifer. We were instantly adopted as family. Though years and distance made our communication less frequent, our love for Mama Peggy has remained steady! Thank you Peggy for your loving support.

Dale & Judy Ashley Friend January 2, 2022