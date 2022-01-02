Peggy Mae Marsh Teegen
April 14, 1951 - January 1, 2022
Peggy Mae Marsh Teegen passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Peggy was born June 22,1932 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Floyd E. Marsh, Sr. and Vernie Bell Scoggin Marsh.
She married the love of her life, William M. Teegen on April 14, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, FE Marsh Jr.; beloved husband, Bill, and their daughter, Marsha.
Mrs. Teegen is survived by her children, Peggy Ruth Teegen Rogers (Joe) of Bassett, Bill Teegen (Lorrie) of Martinsville, and John Teegen of Martinsville. Grandchildren, Joey Rogers (Kelley) of Greensboro, N.C., Kevin Rogers (Talona) of Richmond, Va., Kristi Hearn (Brad) of Bassett, Megan Burtch (Jim) of Roanoke, Va., Mandy Horsley (Adam) of Martinsville, Heather Kinney (Josh) of Warner Robins, Ga., Amber Morton (Johnathon) of Indian Trail, N.C., and John Teegen of Tucson, Ariz. Great-grandchildren, Joshua Hearn, Coty Hearn, Teegen Bowen, Beckett Rogers, Xander Bowen, Chandler Horsley, Paxtyn Rogers, Kole Kinney, Knox Rogers, Tanner Horsley, Mercy Rogers, Gracie Kinney, and Teegen Morton. Brother-in-law, Richard Teegen (Evelyn) of Minnesota and sister-in-law, Marilee Crippen (Dave) of Cary, N.C.
Mrs. Teegen was a 1949 graduate of Bassett High School and a graduate of Perry Business School. She worked as a secretary for Valley Veneer. She was a paraprofessional for Henry County Public Schools for over 30 years working at both Mary Hunter School and Stanleytown Elementary. She touched the lives of many children showing them all unconditional love.
Peggy was a lifelong member of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and served in many capacities. She was also a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church. Mrs. Teegen was a life member of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs and a member of Pocahontas Garden Club Auxiliary.
In the community, she was well known and loved. She had a fierce love for her family and the feeling was mutual. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her legacy of love will be carried on by her family and she will never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Fort Trial Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the church, with the Rev. Kevin Rogers, the Rev. Tony Beach, and Carter Wampler officiating.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.