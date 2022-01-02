Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy Mae Marsh Teegen
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Peggy Mae Marsh Teegen

April 14, 1951 - January 1, 2022

Peggy Mae Marsh Teegen passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Peggy was born June 22,1932 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Floyd E. Marsh, Sr. and Vernie Bell Scoggin Marsh.

She married the love of her life, William M. Teegen on April 14, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, FE Marsh Jr.; beloved husband, Bill, and their daughter, Marsha.

Mrs. Teegen is survived by her children, Peggy Ruth Teegen Rogers (Joe) of Bassett, Bill Teegen (Lorrie) of Martinsville, and John Teegen of Martinsville. Grandchildren, Joey Rogers (Kelley) of Greensboro, N.C., Kevin Rogers (Talona) of Richmond, Va., Kristi Hearn (Brad) of Bassett, Megan Burtch (Jim) of Roanoke, Va., Mandy Horsley (Adam) of Martinsville, Heather Kinney (Josh) of Warner Robins, Ga., Amber Morton (Johnathon) of Indian Trail, N.C., and John Teegen of Tucson, Ariz. Great-grandchildren, Joshua Hearn, Coty Hearn, Teegen Bowen, Beckett Rogers, Xander Bowen, Chandler Horsley, Paxtyn Rogers, Kole Kinney, Knox Rogers, Tanner Horsley, Mercy Rogers, Gracie Kinney, and Teegen Morton. Brother-in-law, Richard Teegen (Evelyn) of Minnesota and sister-in-law, Marilee Crippen (Dave) of Cary, N.C.

Mrs. Teegen was a 1949 graduate of Bassett High School and a graduate of Perry Business School. She worked as a secretary for Valley Veneer. She was a paraprofessional for Henry County Public Schools for over 30 years working at both Mary Hunter School and Stanleytown Elementary. She touched the lives of many children showing them all unconditional love.

Peggy was a lifelong member of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and served in many capacities. She was also a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church. Mrs. Teegen was a life member of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs and a member of Pocahontas Garden Club Auxiliary.

In the community, she was well known and loved. She had a fierce love for her family and the feeling was mutual. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her legacy of love will be carried on by her family and she will never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Fort Trial Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the church, with the Rev. Kevin Rogers, the Rev. Tony Beach, and Carter Wampler officiating.

Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or the charity of your choice.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
VA
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mildred Bryson and kelly
Friend
January 7, 2022
MaMa was absolutely the sweetest person I´ve ever known. When I joined the Stanleytown family many years ago, she took me as one of her own; "Just call me MaMa," she said, when I was introduced to her. Her sweet smile welcomed me each day. I will cherish her memory always. Her whole family holds a special place in my heart. Kristi, Peggy, Mandy, you are all in my prayers. She´s in heaven, rejoicing!
Karen Morris
Family
January 4, 2022
Love and comfort to the entire family of this sweet woman. May memories surround you all. She is with Bill and Marsha once again
Debbie Stanley
Family
January 3, 2022
I have so many memories of Papa Bill and Mama Peggy from the very beginning of my pastoral service with Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. When we moved to Bassett, our daughter (Karen) was 3 years old. Jennifer was was only a few months old. For some reason Jennifer was very unsettled whenever we neared the church building (even at that young age.) Papa Bill was the one who could calm her when we were at the church house. Mama Peggy was so proud that her "Bill" was the "calming presence" for Jennifer. We were instantly adopted as family. Though years and distance made our communication less frequent, our love for Mama Peggy has remained steady! Thank you Peggy for your loving support.
Dale & Judy Ashley
Friend
January 2, 2022
The world lost a kind, loving and generous person yesterday! I know there was quite a reunion with her Bill and Marsha. I loved her and she will be missed!
Linda Plott Crabtree
Friend
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Peg was a wonderful, full of life woman. Hold on tight to those memories you´ve made with all the great family times. Thinking of you all as you pull together to say goodbye.
Patrice Newnam
Friend
January 2, 2022
Ms Peggy. I've known you for over 30 years ever since I started working and you always were my favorite. I will always cherish my memories. You made me laugh and I loved your spunk. I'm going to miss you sweet lady. I'll see you on the other side. sending love and prayers to the family
Jennifer Martin
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results