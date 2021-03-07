Pensie Louise Penn WilliamsPensie Louise Penn Williams, 89, of Vernon Lane, Axton, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was born in Henry County, Va. on December 20, 1931, the daughter of the late George C. Penn and the late Lula Renda Penn.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dora P. Scales and Savannah M. Zieglar; seven brothers, Robert Penn, George W. Penn, Roy M. Penn, Raymond Penn, Mathew Penn, Johnnie M. Penn, and Howard Penn; and one daughter-in-law, Dionne Murray.Louise was a member of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where she participated in the choir and women's auxiliary, and she retired from Bassett Walker after many years of service.She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving husband, Lloyd Williams of the home; three sons, Alferd L. Goin (Thomasine) of New Jersey, Antoine Williams (Anita) of Harleysville, Pa., and Lloyd Williams Jr., of New York, N.Y.; two daughters, Antoinette W. Murray of Philadelphia, Pa., and Willa Maria Booker of Pittsburg, Pa.; five grandchildren, Alferd T. Goins (Jessica), Amber C. Gomes (Pedro), Alyce A. Williams, Ashley A. Williams, and Anastasia Williams; one great-grandchild, Pierson Gomes; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.A funeral service for Mrs. Williams will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the C.R.V. Hairston Memorial Chapel in Martinsville, Va. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. The family will be receiving friends at the home, 100 Vernon Lane, Axton, Va., all other times with COVID guidelines in place. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required. Burial will follow at Penns Family Cemetery, Patrick County, Va.Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.