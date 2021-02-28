Percy Cornell Barnes
Percy Cornell Barnes, 92, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born on January 24, 1929, in Henry County, to Jerry A. Barnes and Ellen Compton Barnes Blakenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kennon C. Barnes.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Clara C. Barnes; his daughter, Debra B. Anderson (Marvin); sons, Percy C. "Rusty" Barnes II (Wanda) and Clark D. Barnes (Yvette); five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Barnes worked as a salesman for Blue Ridge Hardware and Supply Company for 43 years. He was very good at working with his hands and he loved woodwork and antiques. He also enjoyed his yearly trip to Myrtle Beach with his wife.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Rich Acres Christian Church with the Reverend Tim Hunt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Feb. 28, 2021.