Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Percy Cornell Barnes
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Percy Cornell Barnes

Percy Cornell Barnes, 92, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born on January 24, 1929, in Henry County, to Jerry A. Barnes and Ellen Compton Barnes Blakenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kennon C. Barnes.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Clara C. Barnes; his daughter, Debra B. Anderson (Marvin); sons, Percy C. "Rusty" Barnes II (Wanda) and Clark D. Barnes (Yvette); five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Mr. Barnes worked as a salesman for Blue Ridge Hardware and Supply Company for 43 years. He was very good at working with his hands and he loved woodwork and antiques. He also enjoyed his yearly trip to Myrtle Beach with his wife.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Rich Acres Christian Church with the Reverend Tim Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rich Acres Christian Church, 422 Mountain View Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Rich Acres Christian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Percy and I shared the same aunt - Cassie Compton Nichols- as well as working for Blue Ridge Hardware&Supply Co. Always admired his energy and work ethic. Good memories.
Betty Davis (Scott) Turner
February 28, 2021
Dearest Clara & family, we pray God grants you peace & love during this time of tremendous loss..Mr. Barnes never changed, always so nice & kind..our hearts go out to you all..hugs & love, Sandra & Donnie Chappell
Sandra Belcher Chappell
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results