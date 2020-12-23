Phyllis Ann Patterson Nester
March 22, 1946 - December 22, 2020
Mrs. Phyllis Ann Patterson Nester, age 74, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her home. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia on March 22, 1946 to the late George William and Opal Frances Padgett Patterson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nester was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Patterson. She was a member of Stella Christian Church, where she served as church treasurer and a Sunday School teacher. She began her working career in Dupont in Martinsville and retired after co-owning H & K Meat Market for 10 years.
Mrs. Nester is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Allen Nester of the home; two sons, Derrick Nester and wife, Amy of Martinsville, and Patrick Nester and wife, Amanda of Patrick Springs; four grandchildren, Jordan, Emma, Samantha, and Forrest; two brothers, David Patterson and wife, Marie, and Julius Patterson, all of Patrick Springs; two sisters, Karen Mills and husband Sam, of Patrick Springs, and Lisa Hill and husband, Rick of Vesta; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Stella Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Curt Ashley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, Virginia 24133. Moody Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 23, 2020.