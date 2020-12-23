Menu
Phyllis Ann Patterson Nester
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Phyllis Ann Patterson Nester

March 22, 1946 - December 22, 2020

Mrs. Phyllis Ann Patterson Nester, age 74, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her home. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia on March 22, 1946 to the late George William and Opal Frances Padgett Patterson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nester was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Patterson. She was a member of Stella Christian Church, where she served as church treasurer and a Sunday School teacher. She began her working career in Dupont in Martinsville and retired after co-owning H & K Meat Market for 10 years.

Mrs. Nester is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Allen Nester of the home; two sons, Derrick Nester and wife, Amy of Martinsville, and Patrick Nester and wife, Amanda of Patrick Springs; four grandchildren, Jordan, Emma, Samantha, and Forrest; two brothers, David Patterson and wife, Marie, and Julius Patterson, all of Patrick Springs; two sisters, Karen Mills and husband Sam, of Patrick Springs, and Lisa Hill and husband, Rick of Vesta; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Stella Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Curt Ashley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, Virginia 24133. Moody Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Stella Christian Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your. I have known Phyllis all of my life . She will be missed
Wallace Foley
December 26, 2020
Phillis and I had a lot of fun playing basketball together in high school. James, I am so happy she found you and had a happy family. What a sweet gal. We are so sorry to hear of your family's loss. May God comfort your hearts. Love, Kathryn and Sonny
Kathryn and Sonny Cook
December 24, 2020
My condolences to the Nester and Patterson families. May the lord be with through this trying time. As a classmate at HRMS and neighbor for many years, I have known Phyllis my whole life. God bless her.
Penn Anthony
December 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss and prayers for all of the family
Clayton Kendrick
December 23, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of phyllis's passing.our prayers are with you.jp,and caregivers.
Debbie cornd
December 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to each member of your family. We thank God for the blessing of having known a real friend. Although we did not see her very often, when our friends are in sorrow, we hurt too. Please accept our condolences and love. May God give you His peaceful comfort. Be strong and courageous. Joshua 1:9. Heaven has another angel this Christmas.
Kenneth & Velma McFarling
December 23, 2020
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. My deepest sympathy goes out to all!
Liz Harrington
December 23, 2020
