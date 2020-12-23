Our deepest sympathies to each member of your family. We thank God for the blessing of having known a real friend. Although we did not see her very often, when our friends are in sorrow, we hurt too. Please accept our condolences and love. May God give you His peaceful comfort. Be strong and courageous. Joshua 1:9. Heaven has another angel this Christmas.

Kenneth & Velma McFarling December 23, 2020