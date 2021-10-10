Menu
Posie Mitchell
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
Posie Mitchell

Posie Mitchell, 74 of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the SOVAH Hospital of Danville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Posie was a great man. A father figure to me and the grandfather of my children. His son is the man he is because of the man Posie was and his grandsons will be great men because of the man he was. I know they say heaven gained a angel but we sure lost a great person here on earth. Thank you Posie Mitchell for being a part of my life, for loving your son,me, and your grandchildren, and for being a great human being. You will live in all our hearts forever.
Diana Collins
Family
October 9, 2021
