Posie was a great man. A father figure to me and the grandfather of my children. His son is the man he is because of the man Posie was and his grandsons will be great men because of the man he was. I know they say heaven gained a angel but we sure lost a great person here on earth. Thank you Posie Mitchell for being a part of my life, for loving your son,me, and your grandchildren, and for being a great human being. You will live in all our hearts forever.

Diana Collins Family October 9, 2021