Quinard Elmer Dillon
1946 - 2020
Quinard Elmer Dillon

July 17, 1946 - October 23, 2020

Quinard Elmer Dillon, 74, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 17, 1946, in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Samuel and Thelma Meadors Dillon. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Renee Dillon; four sisters; and nine brothers.

Mr. Dillon is survived by his wife, Brenda Sheppard Dillon; daughter, Christal Holloway (William Jr.); grandchildren, Brian Parnell, Brittany Hylton, and Jayla Holloway; great-grandchildren, Heaven Hylton, Elijah Hylton, and Kevin Parnell.

The funeral will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service with visitation one hour prior to the service and at other times at the Dillon home.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Wright Funeral Service
Oct
27
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Wright Funeral Service
