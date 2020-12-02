Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ralph Linville Edwards
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Ralph Linville Edwards

Ralph Linville Edwards, 81, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1939, to Dewey Edwards and Charity King Edwards.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Robin Heidler; three grandchildren, and a niece and her husband.

A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.