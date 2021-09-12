Ramona Carter Silver
Ramona Carter Silver, 90, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on February 23, 1931, in Martinsville, to the late Martha Carter Veneable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Silver; daughter, Marsha S. (Sister) Silver; and grandchild, Katrina Gwyn.
She had been employed at W. M. Bassett Furniture for 10 years, and was a member of Full Gospel Holiness Church. She was a charter member of Piedmont Estate Garden Club, she loved attending church, shopping, and eating at Captain D's and Long John Silver.
Mrs. Silver is survived by her daughter, June Edwards (Mickey); sons, Dana Silvercloud Silver, Matthew Silver Jr. (Big Man), and Marshall Silver (Hooks); life brothers, Bishop Gerald Belcher and Warren Jackson; grandchildren, Dana Silver, Jr. (Mano), Larry Jones, Dayna Eatmon, Kiana Canada, April Martin, Carlos Silver, Candice Silver, and Marshall Silver Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, and her Haslip family. The family sends special thanks to a special neighbor of 53 years, Pastor Lavarra Hagwood, and caretaker, Rhonda France.
A floating visitation will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 12 Noon, at Full Gospel United Holiness Church, 25 Moses Moore Drive, Bassett, Virginia, with Elder Jonta Martin and Bishop Gerald Belcher officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Carver Memorial Gardens.
Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 12, 2021.