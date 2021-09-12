Menu
Ramona Carter Silver
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Ramona Carter Silver

Ramona Carter Silver, 90, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on February 23, 1931, in Martinsville, to the late Martha Carter Veneable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Silver; daughter, Marsha S. (Sister) Silver; and grandchild, Katrina Gwyn.

She had been employed at W. M. Bassett Furniture for 10 years, and was a member of Full Gospel Holiness Church. She was a charter member of Piedmont Estate Garden Club, she loved attending church, shopping, and eating at Captain D's and Long John Silver.

Mrs. Silver is survived by her daughter, June Edwards (Mickey); sons, Dana Silvercloud Silver, Matthew Silver Jr. (Big Man), and Marshall Silver (Hooks); life brothers, Bishop Gerald Belcher and Warren Jackson; grandchildren, Dana Silver, Jr. (Mano), Larry Jones, Dayna Eatmon, Kiana Canada, April Martin, Carlos Silver, Candice Silver, and Marshall Silver Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, and her Haslip family. The family sends special thanks to a special neighbor of 53 years, Pastor Lavarra Hagwood, and caretaker, Rhonda France.

A floating visitation will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 12 Noon, at Full Gospel United Holiness Church, 25 Moses Moore Drive, Bassett, Virginia, with Elder Jonta Martin and Bishop Gerald Belcher officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Carver Memorial Gardens.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Sep
15
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Full Gospel United Holiness Church
25 Moses Moore Drive, Bassett, VA
Sep
15
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Full Gospel United Holiness Church
25 Moses Moore Drive, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
to my friend and school mate Dana and family I send my condolence, your mother was a great and beautiful lady with such a beautiful spirit. You and your family are in my prayers, the good Lord never make a mistake. An old family friend
richard albert penn
Friend
September 14, 2021
