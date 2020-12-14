Randy L. Moore
March 6, 1955 - December 12, 2020
Randy L. Moore, 65, of Bassett, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the ManorCare Fair Oakes in Fairfax, Virginia. He was born in Martinsville on March 6, 1955 to Grady Moore and the late Ralpholene Martin Moore.
He was a member of The Ruritan's, the Sons of the Confederate and a beloved substitute teacher at Stanleytown Elementary School.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Susan Medford Moore; two daughters, Samantha Moore Plybon (Brentlee) and Rachel Moore Garrison (Nathan).
Friends may stop by the funeral home to sign the register book anytime Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a private graveside service for family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice
.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Moore family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2020.