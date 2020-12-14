Menu
Randy L. Moore
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Randy L. Moore

March 6, 1955 - December 12, 2020

Randy L. Moore, 65, of Bassett, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the ManorCare Fair Oakes in Fairfax, Virginia. He was born in Martinsville on March 6, 1955 to Grady Moore and the late Ralpholene Martin Moore.

He was a member of The Ruritan's, the Sons of the Confederate and a beloved substitute teacher at Stanleytown Elementary School.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Susan Medford Moore; two daughters, Samantha Moore Plybon (Brentlee) and Rachel Moore Garrison (Nathan).

Friends may stop by the funeral home to sign the register book anytime Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a private graveside service for family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Moore family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Moore was a beloved friend to all of us at Stanleytown. He will be missed. You are all in our prayers.
Karen Morris
Coworker
December 16, 2020
Mr.moore was the only one that would let me go and see my best friend. he was a Great teacher, friend, and hero Rest In Peace mr.moore love you
Abby Sebastian
Student
December 15, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss! I always was glad when Randy was called to sub for one of my paraprofessionals when I worked at Stanleytown. He was great to work with.
Remembering the family in prayer.
Peggy Delancey
Peggy Delancey
Coworker
December 14, 2020
Our prayers are with you Susan and your family during this special time. We also pray for Grady. Thank the Lord for Randy and all of his contributions and helping others.
Bobby Rrakes
December 14, 2020
Grady, Susan, and family, prayers for comfort in the loss of Randy. He was a good friend to many and a very caring neighbor to our family. He’ll be missed, but his sweet mom and grandmother are rejoicing. Much love. Terry Turner Freeland
Terry Freeland
December 14, 2020
Terry Freeland
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Randy was very nice person.
Cathy Adams
Friend
December 14, 2020
Randy worked with us at Campbell Court. He was/is greatly loved. So, so sorry this has happened. The world has lost a good man.....With Sympathy, Judy Ann Ros
Judy Ann Rose
December 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in peace my Confederate brother!
david shelton
Friend
December 14, 2020
Susan and family, In loving memory of a wonderful friend, he will be greatly missed. H was a faithful Ruritan member.
Ellen Maxwell
December 14, 2020
Susan and family, Annie and I are so sorry to hear about your loss. We will miss him very much as he was a dear friend to both of us. Prayers Love and Sympathy are with you all.
Bill and Annie Maxwell
Friend
December 14, 2020
Susan and family I am so sorry.
Truman Adkins
Friend
December 14, 2020
I;M SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS , LOVE , PRAYERS , SYMPATHY ARE WITH YOU ALL , LOVE ANNE BRYSON
ANNE BRYSON
Friend
December 13, 2020
