Ray Matthews
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Ray Matthews

September 15, 1947 - September 5, 2021

Ray Matthews, 73, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home. He was born in Rocky Mount on September 15, 1947 to the late Thomas Ray Matthews and the late Addis Cundiff Mathews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Ray worked for American Furniture of Martinsville for 37 years.

Ray is survived by his siblings, Jimmy Wayne Matthews (Gay) of Pilot Mountain, N.C., Lolene Matthews Brown of Ridgeway, Sandra Matthews Peters (Richard) of Mount Solon and Kenneth Mark Mathews (Tracie) of Wake Forest, N.C.; eight nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1 unril 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jason Alverson officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Matthews family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
So sorry to hear of Ray's passing. My dad use to love playing golf with Ray. I was able to get in on some of their matches. Ray was great guy. May Ray hit them well in heaven.
Barry Wyatt
Friend
September 12, 2021
My love and Sympathy to all of us who knew Ray as cousin, brother, uncle and friend. God bless us all during this time of grief
Carolyn Stone
Family
September 9, 2021
Played a lot of golf with Ray at Beaver Hills GC. Really great guy,he will be missed
David Conner
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss sandra Comfort to the family
Mary willard
September 9, 2021
To Lolene and all of Ray’s family: we are so sorry about the passing of Ray. We appreciate his friendship shown to us over the years. We will miss our neighbor. We pray for you all to have peace and comfort today and in the coming days. We love you all. Tommy, Tammy, Aaron Davis and Makenzie, Bo and baby Bradley Denson.
Tommy Davis
Friend
September 8, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about cousin Ray. Even though I haven't seen him in awhile I thought of him recently. He was so nice and kind when we were growing up. My prayers are with the family. Love you.
Yvonne Dye
Family
September 8, 2021
So very sorry on the loss of your loved one. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike an Theresa
Mike Smith
Acquaintance
September 7, 2021
