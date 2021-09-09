Ray Matthews
September 15, 1947 - September 5, 2021
Ray Matthews, 73, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home. He was born in Rocky Mount on September 15, 1947 to the late Thomas Ray Matthews and the late Addis Cundiff Mathews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant sister.
Ray worked for American Furniture of Martinsville for 37 years.
Ray is survived by his siblings, Jimmy Wayne Matthews (Gay) of Pilot Mountain, N.C., Lolene Matthews Brown of Ridgeway, Sandra Matthews Peters (Richard) of Mount Solon and Kenneth Mark Mathews (Tracie) of Wake Forest, N.C.; eight nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1 unril 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jason Alverson officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
