Raymond W. Brown Jr.
November 15, 1955 - December 17, 2021
Raymond W. Brown Jr., 66, of Collinsville, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on November 15, 1955 to the late Raymond W. Brown Sr. He was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Scott Brown and a sister, Donna Brown Wood.
Raymond is survived by sons, Johnny Lee Brown of Stuart and Jason Michael Brown of Axton; daughter, Michelle Ann White of Bassett; stepsisters, Romona Fisher of Patrick Springs and Denise Compton of Collinsville; stepmother, Ute Brown of Collinsville; granddaughter, Sadie Brown of Axton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends may stop by the funeral home, without the family present, on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to view and sign the register. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville with Pastor Johnny Brown officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to: Mercy Church, P. O. Box 43, Stuart, VA 24171.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Brown family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 26, 2021.