Raymond Williams



June 23, 1942 - January 12, 2021



A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Stone Memorial Christain Church, Collinsville, Va., with the Rev. Tim Wood officiating.



Surviving are his wife, Lynnette Crowe Williams; sons, Samuel Williams (Dana) and Allen Williams (Misti); stepson, Raymond Flaneary III; sisters, Shirley Yates, Brenda Murray, Doris Gillespie, and Debbie Musick; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. he was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alice Lucas Williams; stepdaughter, Laura Thompson; son, Raymond Williams Jr.; sister, Patsy Robinson; and brothers, Billy Ray Williams, Luther Williams, and Emery Boddie Williams.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 23, 2021.