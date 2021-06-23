Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Williams
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Raymond Williams

June 23, 1942 - January 12, 2021

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Stone Memorial Christain Church, Collinsville, Va., with the Rev. Tim Wood officiating.

Surviving are his wife, Lynnette Crowe Williams; sons, Samuel Williams (Dana) and Allen Williams (Misti); stepson, Raymond Flaneary III; sisters, Shirley Yates, Brenda Murray, Doris Gillespie, and Debbie Musick; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. he was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alice Lucas Williams; stepdaughter, Laura Thompson; son, Raymond Williams Jr.; sister, Patsy Robinson; and brothers, Billy Ray Williams, Luther Williams, and Emery Boddie Williams.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Stone Memorial Christain Church
Collinsville, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.