Richard Lee Boyce Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Richard Lee Boyce Jr.

Richard Lee Boyce Jr., 30, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
David Hurd,Sr&Jr
Family
June 28, 2021
My Heart is with you all.. As u go through this difficult time, my heart is with you all, Richard Lee ive know for a lot of years.. & He will be greatly Missed.. My prayers are with the Family... I miss him Dearly in my Heart..
Deborah Spencer
Family
June 27, 2021
