Richard "Todd" Coggin
Richard "Todd" Coggin, 56, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was born in Albermarle, N.C., on February 9, 1965, to William Albert "Bill" Coggin and Judy Shue Coggin.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kimberly Swain Coggin; son, Steven Alexander Coggin; and maternal grandmother, Mamie Whitley.
Todd was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Coggin; maternal grandfather, Rayvone Shue; and paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Gilbert Coggin.
Todd served in the U.S. Navy and worked at Prillaman and Pace for 25 years. He was presently employed in food services with the Henry County School System where he enjoyed seeing all of the young children. Todd loved his family and working outdoors.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Trinity Friends Church with the Reverend Ron Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors.
The family will receive friends at the home of his parents, 380 Woodhaven Road, Martinsville, Va.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Friends Church, 5 Summit St., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2021.