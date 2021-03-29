Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard "Todd" Coggin
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Richard "Todd" Coggin

Richard "Todd" Coggin, 56, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was born in Albermarle, N.C., on February 9, 1965, to William Albert "Bill" Coggin and Judy Shue Coggin.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kimberly Swain Coggin; son, Steven Alexander Coggin; and maternal grandmother, Mamie Whitley.

Todd was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Coggin; maternal grandfather, Rayvone Shue; and paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Gilbert Coggin.

Todd served in the U.S. Navy and worked at Prillaman and Pace for 25 years. He was presently employed in food services with the Henry County School System where he enjoyed seeing all of the young children. Todd loved his family and working outdoors.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Trinity Friends Church with the Reverend Ron Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors.

The family will receive friends at the home of his parents, 380 Woodhaven Road, Martinsville, Va.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Friends Church, 5 Summit St., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Friends Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Romans 12:19
Vicki Lane
Friend
November 7, 2021
This saddens me!! I hadn´t seen Todd in a few years! We played softball several years ago!! Super good guy and my thought last and prayer last are with his family
David McCloy
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. I have many fond memories of working with him and running around together when we were in school. Prayers for the family and friends.
Andy Dunford
March 29, 2021
Ascensus CS Leadership Team
March 29, 2021
Jennifer
March 28, 2021
Jennifer
March 28, 2021
Todd was such a inspiration always encouraged me no matter what will always have his words
Jennifer
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results