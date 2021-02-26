Menu
Richard Wayne "Big Bird" Holcomb
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Richard Wayne "Big Bird" Holcomb

Richard Wayne "Big Bird" Holcomb, 65, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on February 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born on December 24, 1955, in Martinsville, to the late Frank Noland and Betty Sue Wolfe Holcomb.

He was owner/operator of Big Birds Big Twins. He was a member of Trash Ministries. He was founder of Big Birds Toy Run and Coordinator for over 25 years. BTW 21 and Trash Ministries stepped in three years ago to help carry the tradition of the toy run for the community. He had a passion for family, fast cars, Harleys and supporting and helping people.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Holcomb Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Paige Holcomb; sister, Lisa Ann Holcomb; niece, Susie Brown; nephews, Chris Bowman and Jamie "Exxon" Cannaday; and many special great nieces and nephews; and "fur babies", Sassy, Diesel, Gabriel and Gus.

A memorial run for Big Bird will be held in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Big Bird to Christmas Cheer.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fly high Big Bird. All the way to Heaven. There's a golden Harley there with your name on it. You are so missed by so many.
Debbie Cockram Wood
March 5, 2021
Prayers to Paige and rest of the family. Rest in peace.
Jonathan and Cindy Hawks
March 3, 2021
My deepest Condolences and Prayers to Paige an The Family. Bird will be missed by so many people. He was a very big heart man. Rest In Peace Bird.
Marsha Edwards
March 1, 2021
I'll miss you bird, you were always teaching me something or helping me with anything I needed help with. You were like a father to me and I Kno you loved me like a son, I'll see ya soon big man love ya.
Dustin Cobler (junior)
February 28, 2021
Rest in the arms of God my brother. You spend your life helping others. The whole community will miss you and the special things you did. I will miss you my brother and I'll see you on the other side. God Bless Paige, Lisa, and all of your family and friends !!!!
ELTON RAKES
February 28, 2021
My prayers are with you Paige and Lisa. God got a special Angel.
Peggie Prillaman
February 28, 2021
Bird was a great guy and will be missed by many. He will still ride with each of us in great memories. Rest easy Brother.
Phillip (Tin Man) Hicks
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Paige! God is going to take care of you! Love you and praying for you!
Wanda Willard
February 28, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy, Love, and Prayers to beautiful Paige and their Families.
Vicki J. Goins
February 28, 2021
Condolences to Paige and his family and many friends. A man of kindness that loved his community. Fly high on that Mountain, Ricky.
Mary Hurd
February 27, 2021
The memories will last a life time. Your passion for helping others will carry on. Sadly missed.
Kay Dedrick - Special Kay
February 27, 2021
Rest Easy Brother. You are sadly missed. See ya soon.
Billy Shilling
February 26, 2021
Fly high Bird. Your in so many hearts and you will never be forgotten. Love and Prayers to Paige and Lisa and the rest of the family.
Terri Grubb
February 26, 2021
Our prayers are with you Paige ,Lisa and family.Bird was a friend and done so much for folks he will be remembered as one of the good guys,was an honor to be his friend, Much L&R see ya on the other side ol friend
Jimmy Hylton
February 26, 2021
Big Bird was one Hell of a friend good guy Rest in Peace
William Towler
February 26, 2021
A great loss
Micheal (ghost) Pike
February 26, 2021
So sorry Paige n family. He will be missed by so many people. He is now riding leading the pack. He will be greatly missed. Love y'all
Spanke & midge
February 26, 2021
Rest in peace, my friend.
Debra K Wood
February 25, 2021
Behind icewaters house, Ice hung his prized Pauley's Island Hammock inbetween 2 trees. Bird had to be the first to try it out. While Bird was singing Just A Swinging... PLOP... Down the hammock went. Oh Lord we laughed till we cried... The hurt came this morning.. Thru Prayer reality set in.. Big Bird is free ,The doctors, physical therapist, pain ,hurt, Devil. All GONE....May GOD pour out healing and his unsurpassing awsome PEACE for all whose hurting !!!Bird is FREE And by God's grace one day we all will be!
Teeety Bird
February 25, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Ronnie Freeman
February 25, 2021
