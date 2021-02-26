Richard Wayne "Big Bird" Holcomb
Richard Wayne "Big Bird" Holcomb, 65, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on February 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born on December 24, 1955, in Martinsville, to the late Frank Noland and Betty Sue Wolfe Holcomb.
He was owner/operator of Big Birds Big Twins. He was a member of Trash Ministries. He was founder of Big Birds Toy Run and Coordinator for over 25 years. BTW 21 and Trash Ministries stepped in three years ago to help carry the tradition of the toy run for the community. He had a passion for family, fast cars, Harleys and supporting and helping people.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Holcomb Graham.
He is survived by his wife, Paige Holcomb; sister, Lisa Ann Holcomb; niece, Susie Brown; nephews, Chris Bowman and Jamie "Exxon" Cannaday; and many special great nieces and nephews; and "fur babies", Sassy, Diesel, Gabriel and Gus.
A memorial run for Big Bird will be held in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Big Bird to Christmas Cheer.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.