Robert "Bob" Coffey Black
February 10, 1940 - January 2, 2022
Robert "Bob" Coffey Black, age 81 of Moneta, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 5:45 a.m., after an extended illness at Centra Lynchburg Hospital. He was born February 10, 1940, in Staunton, Va. to the late William and Mary Louise (Coffey) Black.
He is survived by his wife, Connie (Houff) of 60 years; his three sons, Robert Douglas (Holly), Neil Edward (Glenda), and Jeffrey Michael (Melinda) and six grandchildren.
A special thank you to Wright's Funeral Home in Martinsville, Va., for the arrangements. Memorial service to be held at East Lake Community Church in Moneta, Va., on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends at the church following the services.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 5, 2022.