Robert Coffey "Bob" Black
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Robert "Bob" Coffey Black

February 10, 1940 - January 2, 2022

Robert "Bob" Coffey Black, age 81 of Moneta, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 5:45 a.m., after an extended illness at Centra Lynchburg Hospital. He was born February 10, 1940, in Staunton, Va. to the late William and Mary Louise (Coffey) Black.

He is survived by his wife, Connie (Houff) of 60 years; his three sons, Robert Douglas (Holly), Neil Edward (Glenda), and Jeffrey Michael (Melinda) and six grandchildren.

A special thank you to Wright's Funeral Home in Martinsville, Va., for the arrangements. Memorial service to be held at East Lake Community Church in Moneta, Va., on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends at the church following the services.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
East Lake Community Church
Moneta, VA
Jan
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
East Lake Community Church
Moneta, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Connie, I was saddened to hear of the passing of Bob. We were friends when we were growing up in Staunton and attending school together. Deepest sympathy to you and to all the Black family, Mary Ellen, Silver Spring, Maryland
Mary Ellen Lytton Draper
January 11, 2022
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. HE WAS A GREAT FRIEND AND BOSS. PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY.
ALBERT WILLIAM GROVE
Work
January 6, 2022
My condolences to you and the boys. He will be missed here but I know Buddy welcomed him to Heaven.
Barbara W Bodkin
Friend
January 5, 2022
Sorry for your loss Neil, enjoyed the time talking with your dad at American Standard. RIP Bob
Gary M Thompson
Work
January 5, 2022
