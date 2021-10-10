Sponsored by Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville.
Sending my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Capel family. May God comfort you all during your time of sorrow.
Deanna Carrington Allen
October 12, 2021
Lea Washburn. Kathy Washburn
October 11, 2021
Blessed are they that mourn for they will be comforted. You are in our prayers during this difficult time.
Leth & Marian Hairston
October 10, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Paulette Copening
October 10, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Mr. Capel's passing. My condolences to the Capel family.
Karen L Hairston
October 10, 2021
Mr. Capel was my mentor at AHES. He was such a joy to work with and I still remember so many things he taught me! So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Marla Perry
October 10, 2021
I am so saddened to read about the loss of Mr. Capel. I worked with him at Albert Harris. Such fond and fun memories of those years. I was one of the "youngins" so it never felt right to call him by his first name. He´s always been and always will be the wonderful Mr. Capel to me. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. May God be with you, may He shine his face upon you and give you strength. It was an honor and privilege to have known such a great man. He will be sorely missed. God bless.
Amy Stout
October 10, 2021
I remember Mr Capel in from school.. He was a very good teacher and he did mean business. May God comfort the hearts of his family and friends..Rest in Heavenly Peace
Pamela V Griffin
October 10, 2021
My prayers and sympathy is with you may GOD bless and keep you